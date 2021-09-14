TerraCRG Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Residential Development Site in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm TerraCRG has negotiated the $2.9 million sale of an 11,000-square-foot residential development site in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn. The site is located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone and can support development of 43,700 buildable square feet. Peter Matheos, Mike Rafter, Andrew Manasia and Jourdon Delerme-Brown of TerraCRG represented the seller, an entity doing business as 2771 Atlantic Realty LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.