TerraCRG Negotiates $41.8M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm TerraCRG has negotiated the $41.8 million sale of a portfolio of four rent-stabilized multifamily buildings totaling 246 units in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighborhood that were built in the 1940s. The unit mix consists of four studios, 77 one-bedroom apartments, 100 two-bedroom residences and 25 three-bedroom units. Ofer Cohen, Matt Cosentino, Daniel Lebor, Isaiah Thomas and Ben Robbins of TerraCRG represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. The deal traded at a sub-5 percent cap rate.