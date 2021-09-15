TerraCRG Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Development Site in Brooklyn’s Flatbush District

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm TerraCRG has negotiated the $7.4 million sale of a commercial development site in Brooklyn’s Flatbush area. The site is currently zoned to support residential and retail uses. Ofer Cohen, Daniel Lebor and Peter Matheos of TerraCRG represented the seller, Freda Realty Co. LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was a locally based entity doing business as Horizon at Flatbush LLC.