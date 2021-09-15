REBusinessOnline

TerraCRG Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Development Site in Brooklyn’s Flatbush District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm TerraCRG has negotiated the $7.4 million sale of a commercial development site in Brooklyn’s Flatbush area. The site is currently zoned to support residential and retail uses. Ofer Cohen, Daniel Lebor and Peter Matheos of TerraCRG represented the seller, Freda Realty Co. LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was a locally based entity doing business as Horizon at Flatbush LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews