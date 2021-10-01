Terrain Capital Buys 326-Unit Haven at Westover Hills Apartments in San Antonio

Haven at Westover Hills in San Antonio totals 326 units. The property was built in 2005.

SAN ANTONIO — Terrain Capital Partners has purchased Haven at Westover Hills, a 326-unit apartment community located on San Antonio’s west side. Constructed in 2005 on 24 acres, the garden-style property’s amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and heated spa, fitness center, sand volleyball court, playground and a massage room. The average unit size is 1,010 square feet. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Flournoy Development Co., and procured the buyer in the transaction.