TerraLane Buys Land, Breaks Ground on 218-Unit Build-to-Rent Project Near Phoenix

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — TerraLane Communities, the build-to-rent (BTR) division of residential investment firm IHP Capital Partners, has acquired 22 acres in Queen Creek, about 44 miles southeast of Phoenix, for the development of TerraLane at Hudson Station.

TerraLane is partnering with general contractor Hancock Builders in the construction of TerraLane at Hudson Station. This will be the sixth residential development the two firms are completing together. Mark-Taylor Residential will oversee leasing and property management. Western Alliance Bank and 400 Capital Management are providing financing for the project. Construction has commenced, and leasing is anticipated to begin in 2027.

The BTR community will include 218 units. Twenty-four of the units will be single-story, two-bedroom duplexes; 97 will be three-bedroom townhomes; and the remaining 97 will be four-bedroom townhomes. Each home will feature a two-car, direct-access garage, stainless steel appliances and integrated smart home technology, such as keyless entry, remote thermostat controls and fiberoptic cabling to support future connectivity needs.

Community amenities will include a gated entrance, pool and hot tub, fitness center, grass park, shaded playground, grilling stations, valet trash service and on-site maintenance. Wi-Fi will be available throughout common areas, and all homes will be pet-friendly with built-in dog doors.