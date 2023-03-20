Monday, March 20, 2023
Campo-del-Sol-El-Paso
The amenity package at TerraLane Communities' new build-to-rent complex in El Paso, which will be located within the Campo del Sol master-planned community, will also include a lazy river.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

TerraLane Communities to Develop 94-Unit BTR Residential Complex in El Paso

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — TerraLane Communities, the build-to-rent (BTR) development arm of California-based investment firm IHP Capital Partners, will develop a 94-unit residential complex in El Paso. Campo del Sol will offer 19 single-story, three-bedroom homes with an average size of 1,445 square feet. The remaining 75 homes will be two stories and feature either three- or four-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 1,674 to 2,076 square feet. Campo del Sol will also have a central amenity center with a pool, playground and outdoor grilling areas, as well as a network of trails connecting pocket parks and other green spaces. Preliminary sitework has been completed, and the development team will soon begin vertical construction. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2024.

