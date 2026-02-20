Terramed Acquires BluePearl Pet Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin for $7.1M

APPLETON, WIS. — Terramed Real Estate Solutions has acquired BluePearl Pet Hospital Fox Valley, a veterinary facility in Appleton within Wisconsin’s Fox Valley, for $7.1 million. The 32,232-square-foot emergency, specialty and urgent care property is the only 24-hour veterinary hospital in East Central Wisconsin. The transaction included the renegotiation of a new 10-year lease. The hospital’s team of 20 veterinarians offers orthopedic and soft-tissue surgery, internal medicine, dermatology, oncology, medical imaging and other advanced services. Terramed now holds a national portfolio of nearly 2 million square feet of medical real estate.