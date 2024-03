NEW YORK CITY — San Francisco-based Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE: TRE) has acquired a 24,000-square-foot industrial building in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn for $12 million. The site at 181 Lombardy St. spans about three-quarters of an acre, and the facility, which is currently vacant, features one dock-high door, one grade-level loading position and parking for 10 cars. The seller was not disclosed.