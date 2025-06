SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Terreno Realty has purchased an industrial building located at 3500 W. MacArthur Blvd. in Santa Ana from an undisclosed seller for $49.5 million. Situated on 12 acres, the 134,000-square-foot property features seven dock-high and three grade-level landing positions. At the time of sale, the facility was fully occupied by a major home improvement retailer and operated as a retail location.