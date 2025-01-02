Terreno Realty Acquires Industrial Park in Doral, Florida for $195.6M

DORAL, FLA. — Metro Seattle-based Terreno Realty Corp. has acquired Terreno Doral Air Logistics, an industrial park in the Miami suburb of Doral, for $195.6 million. The seller was not disclosed. Located at 7725-7785 N.W. 41st St., the facility is situated near the Palmetto Expressway and Miami International Airport.

The property provides 110 dock-high loading positions, 36-foot clear heights, six grade-level loading positions, parking for 528 cars (including 11 electric vehicle charging stations) across three rear-load industrial distribution buildings that span approximately 496,000 square feet. The 23.4-acre property was 76 percent leased at the time of sale to six tenants.