Terreno Realty Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Alexandria, Virginia for $84.3M

by John Nelson

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Terreno Realty Corp. has purchased a four-building industrial portfolio located at 6584-6674 Fleet Drive in Alexandria for $84.3 million. Situated on 19.1 acres near the intersection of I-95/395 and I-495 (Capital Beltway), the portfolio spans 357,000 square feet across four separate distribution centers.

The buildings were fully leased to 21 tenants at the time of sale, with all leases expiring by 2031. The property features 67 dock-high doors, 38 grade-level loading positions and parking for 580 vehicles. The seller was not disclosed.

