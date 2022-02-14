Terreno Realty Acquires Industrial Property in Hialeah, Florida for $73.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

HIALEAH, FLA. — Terreno Realty Corp. has acquired an industrial property in Hialeah for $73.2 million. The seller was not disclosed. Located at 4281-4341 West 108th St. on nearly 20 acres, the industrial property includes two recently developed rear-load distribution buildings totaling approximately 407,000 square feet.

The property features 124 dock-high and four grade-level loading positions, 32-foot clear heights and parking for 359 cars. Additionally, the property is expected to obtain LEED certification. The property is fully preleased to two undisclosed tenants with leases expected to start in May and September.

The property is situated immediately adjacent to Terreno Realty’s five existing buildings on West 108th Street and adjacent to Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 75.