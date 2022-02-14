REBusinessOnline

Terreno Realty Acquires Industrial Property in Hialeah, Florida for $73.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

HIALEAH, FLA. — Terreno Realty Corp. has acquired an industrial property in Hialeah for $73.2 million. The seller was not disclosed. Located at 4281-4341 West 108th St. on nearly 20 acres, the industrial property includes two recently developed rear-load distribution buildings totaling approximately 407,000 square feet.

The property features 124 dock-high and four grade-level loading positions, 32-foot clear heights and parking for 359 cars. Additionally, the property is expected to obtain LEED certification. The property is fully preleased to two undisclosed tenants with leases expected to start in May and September.

The property is situated immediately adjacent to Terreno Realty’s five existing buildings on West 108th Street and adjacent to Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 75.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  