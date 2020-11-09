Terreno Realty Buys Industrial Building in Downtown Los Angeles for $4.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

LOS ANGELES — Terreno Realty has purchased an industrial building, located at 2425 Porter St. in Los Angeles. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $4.4 million.

Situated adjacent to Interstate 10 in downtown Los Angeles, the 13,000-square-foot building features seven dock-high loading positions and parking for 64 cars. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a single tenant.