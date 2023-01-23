REBusinessOnline

Terreno Realty Corp. Sells Northern New Jersey Industrial Property for $25M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

SOMERSET, N.J. — San Francisco-based investment firm Terreno Realty Corp. has sold an 86,000-square-foot industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset for $25 million. The property at 70 Schoolhouse Road sits on seven acres and was fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale. Dan Badenhausen and Andrew Stypa of Lee & Associates represented the seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.

