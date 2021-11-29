Terreno Realty Purchases Industrial Property in Hyattsville, Maryland for $8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Terreno Realty Corp. has purchased an industrial property in Hyattsville for approximately $8 million. The seller was not disclosed.

The industrial property is located on a 2.9-acre land parcel at 5380 Tuxedo Road. The property is situated less than one mile outside of Washington, D.C., and is adjacent to the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The property is fully leased to two undisclosed tenants.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a Bellevue, Wash.-based commercial real estate company that acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and Washington, D.C.