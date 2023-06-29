Thursday, June 29, 2023
Buildings 39 and 40 will be situated within Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah, Fla.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Terreno Realty, VSRE Break Ground on Two Metro Miami Industrial Buildings Totaling 364,000 SF

by John Nelson

HIALEAH, FLA. — Terreno Realty Corp. has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 364,000 square feet in Hialeah, roughly 13 miles outside Miami. Situated within Countyline Corporate Park, the warehouse buildings, dubbed Building 39 and Building 40, are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2024. VS Real Estate (VSRE) is developing the facilities on behalf of Terreno Realty, and Rycon is serving as the general contractor. Building 39 will comprise 178,000 square feet with a private truck court, and Building 40 will total 186,000 square feet. The warehouses will feature 36-foot clear heights. Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV, which comprises 121 acres, is scheduled for completion in 2025.

