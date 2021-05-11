Terrydale Capital Arranges $1.2M Acquisition Loan for Self-Storage Asset in Lindale, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Self-Storage, Texas

LINDALE, TEXAS — Terrydale Capital, a Dallas-based financial intermediary, has arranged a $1.2 million acquisition loan for a self-storage asset in Lindale, located outside of Tyler in East Texas. Cody Baker of Terrydale Capital arranged the loan, which carried a fixed 4.25 percent interest rate for five years, a 25-year amortization schedule and one year of interest-only payments, through an undisclosed bank. The borrower was also undisclosed.