Terrydale Capital Arranges $1.6M Acquisition Loan for Fort Worth Industrial Property

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Terrydale Capital, a Dallas-based financial intermediary, has arranged a $1.6 million acquisition loan for an undisclosed industrial property in Fort Worth. The 25-year loan was structured with 4.75 percent interest rate, a 25-year amortization schedule and seven months of interest-only payments. Cody Baker of Terrydale Capital arranged the loan through a correspondent SBA lender on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.