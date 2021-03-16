REBusinessOnline

Terrydale Capital Arranges $1.7M Acquisition Loan for Retail Asset Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Loans, Retail, Texas

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Locally based financial intermediary Terrydale Capital has arranged a $1.7 million acquisition loan for a retail property in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake. Driver’s Edge Auto Repair occupies the single-tenant property. Quinn Conway of Terrydale Capital arranged the loan, which was structured with a fixed 3.25 percent interest rate for five years and a 25-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed bank. The borrower was also undisclosed.

