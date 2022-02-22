Terrydale Capital Arranges $12.6M Acquisition Loan for Dallas Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Dallas-based Terrydale Capital has arranged a $12.6 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 108 units that are located in Old East Dallas. Culby Culbertson of Terrydale Capital arranged the three-year loan, which carried a 4.5 percent fixed interest and an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio. The names of the properties and the borrower were not disclosed.