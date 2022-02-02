Terrydale Capital Arranges $13.2M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Midlothian, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based Terrydale Capital has arranged a $13.2 million acquisition loan for a multifamily property located in the southern Dallas suburb of Midlothian. Culby Culbertson of Terrydale Capital originated the financing, which was structured with a 3.65 percent interest rate, a 25-year amortization schedule and 30 months of interest-only payments. An undisclosed bank provided the loan. The borrower and property name were also not disclosed.