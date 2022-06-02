REBusinessOnline

Terrydale Capital Arranges $2.9M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based financial advisory firm Terrydale Capital has arranged a $2.9 million loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed multifamily property located in the Dallas Central Business District. Brian Gramlich of Terrydale Capital arranged the loan through an agency lender on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The loan carries an interest rate that is fixed at 3.16 percent for a five years, followed by 15 years of floating-rate financing with one year of interest-only payments.

