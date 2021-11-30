REBusinessOnline

Terrydale Capital Arranges $24.2M Acquisition Loan for South Texas Self-Storage Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Self-Storage, Texas

DALLAS — Dallas-based Terrydale Capital has arranged a $24.2 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of self-storage properties located in South Texas. The portfolio consists of eight existing facilities, four vacant sites and one site that is under construction. Cody Baker of Terrydale Capital arranged the five-year loan, which carried a fixed interest rate of 3.25 percent, two years of interest-only payments and a 25-year amortization schedule. An undisclosed correspondent bank provided the loan. The borrower was also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  