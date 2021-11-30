Terrydale Capital Arranges $24.2M Acquisition Loan for South Texas Self-Storage Portfolio
DALLAS — Dallas-based Terrydale Capital has arranged a $24.2 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of self-storage properties located in South Texas. The portfolio consists of eight existing facilities, four vacant sites and one site that is under construction. Cody Baker of Terrydale Capital arranged the five-year loan, which carried a fixed interest rate of 3.25 percent, two years of interest-only payments and a 25-year amortization schedule. An undisclosed correspondent bank provided the loan. The borrower was also not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.