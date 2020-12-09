Terrydale Capital Arranges $9.4M Loan for Multifamily Development in Tacoma, Washington

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

TACOMA, WASH. — Terrydale Capital has arranged a $9.4 million construction loan for the development of an 82-unit apartment building located in Tacoma. The borrower is a first-time ground-up investor.

Culby Culbertson of Terrydale Capital’s Dallas office secured the loan, which features a 7.75 percent rate, interest-only structure for 18 months, 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio and no pre-payment penalty.