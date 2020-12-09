REBusinessOnline

Terrydale Capital Arranges $9.4M Loan for Multifamily Development in Tacoma, Washington

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

TACOMA, WASH. — Terrydale Capital has arranged a $9.4 million construction loan for the development of an 82-unit apartment building located in Tacoma. The borrower is a first-time ground-up investor.

Culby Culbertson of Terrydale Capital’s Dallas office secured the loan, which features a 7.75 percent rate, interest-only structure for 18 months, 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio and no pre-payment penalty.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  