Terrydale Capital Arranges Two Acquisition Loans Totaling $5.1M for Dallas Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based financial intermediary Terrydale Capital has arranged a pair of loans totaling $5.1 million for the acquisition of two Dallas multifamily properties comprising 12 units. The properties are located at 5931 Ross Ave. and 6035-6059 La Vista Drive in the city’s Greenville area. Chris Formichella of Terrydale Capital arranged the loans through a correspondent agency lender on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.