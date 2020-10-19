REBusinessOnline

Terwilliger Pappas, Mill Green Partners to Break Ground on $70M Apartment Development Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Solis Cumming Town Center will include 300 apartment units and 20 townhome units.

CUMMING, GA. — A joint venture between Terwilliger Pappas and Mill Green Partners will break ground this month on Solis Cumming Town Center, a $70 million apartment development in downtown Cumming. The development will include 300 apartment units and 20 townhome units. The asset will be the multifamily component of Mashburn Village, a mixed-use development that will feature 193,000 square feet of retail space and 85 single-family homes in addition to Solis Cumming Town Center. Dwell, E&M, B&C Studio and Kimley-Horn designed the community, and New South served as the general contractor. Cadence Bank provided construction financing, and Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities provided a mezzanine loan. Terwilliger Pappas and Mill Green Partners expect to deliver the community in 2022.

