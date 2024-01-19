Tesla to Open 251,100 SF Logistics Center Near Greenville

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Electric vehicle giant Tesla will open a 251,100-square-foot logistics center within Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, roughly 20 miles outside Greenville. The facility, the first in the state for Tesla, will distribute vehicle parts regionally and will not include manufacturing operations. Tesla will fully occupy Building 3 within Fox Hill Business Park, which is being developed by The Sudler Cos. Tesla and the developer announced a similar partnership in Tampa in 2023.

A timeline for the auto company’s occupancy at Fox Hill was not disclosed. Other tenants at the park, which will feature up to 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing, distribution and warehousing space at full build-out, include Sage Parts Plus, a supplier of replacement parts for aviation ground support equipment.