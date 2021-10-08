REBusinessOnline

Tesla to Relocate Headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, CEO Elon Musk announced at a company shareholder meeting on Thursday night. Information on where the company’s new headquarters office will be located and when the move will commence was not immediately available.

The electric vehicle manufacturer announced in July 2020 that it had selected a development site near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for its $1 billion Gigafactory. Vehicle production at the Gigafactory, which will span more than 2,500 acres and employ some 7,000 people, is expected to begin in 2022. Musk’s other signature company, SpaceX, operates a rocket production facility and test site near the South Texas city of Brownsville.

In explaining the move, Musk cited rising home prices and lengthy commute times for employees as primary deterrents to the company continuing to operate out of the Silicon Valley. Tesla joins Oracle and Digital Realty Trust as one of the latest major tech firms to announce a relocation from the Bay Area to the Texas state capital.

The stock price of Tesla, which was founded in 2003, opened at $785.46 per share on Friday, Oct. 8, following the breaking of the news. The company’s stock price is up more than 50 percent from $438.44 per share a year ago.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews