Testa Rossa Properties Tops Out 10-Story SF Medical Office Building In Houston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

Museo-Medical-Office-Building-Houston

Completion of Museo Medical Office Building is Houston is slated for this fall.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Testa Rossa Properties has topped out Museo Medical Office Building, a 10-story, 364,000-square-foot healthcare project located at 5115 Fannin St. in Houston. Designed by PJMD Architects and Dallas-based Huitt-Zollars, the project will house users such as Texas Laparoscopic Consultants and Mann Eye Institute. Completion is slated for the fall.

