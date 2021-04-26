Testa Rossa Properties Tops Out 10-Story SF Medical Office Building In Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based developer Testa Rossa Properties has topped out Museo Medical Office Building, a 10-story, 364,000-square-foot healthcare project located at 5115 Fannin St. in Houston. Designed by PJMD Architects and Dallas-based Huitt-Zollars, the project will house users such as Texas Laparoscopic Consultants and Mann Eye Institute. Completion is slated for the fall.
