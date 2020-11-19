REBusinessOnline

TexAmericas Center Breaks Ground on 150,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Texarkana

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — TexAmericas Center (TAC) has broken ground on a 150,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Texarkana. The multi-tenant building will be situated on 24 acres and will feature 32-foot clear heights, one dock door per 5,000 square feet and two drive-in doors. Completion is scheduled for summer 2021. TAC owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, with roughly 12,000 development-ready acres and 3 million square feet of commercial and industrial product.

