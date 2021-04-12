TexAmericas Center Completes Remediation of 6,800 Acres in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — TexAmericas Center (TAC) has completed the remediation of 6,800 acres in Texarkana, located near the Texas-Arkansas border, to meet standards for commercial and industrial development. Last week, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality removed the U.S. Army’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit from the property, thus opening up the acreage for development. The land is a portion of the former Lone Star Army Ammunition plant. Remediation efforts began in 2010, and in recent years, TAC and its partners have invested more than $40 million in remediation activities and improved infrastructure to advance job and capital creation in the region. TAC is an owner-operator of one of the country’s largest industrial parks, with roughly 12,000 development-ready acres and 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product serving four states.