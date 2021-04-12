REBusinessOnline

TexAmericas Center Completes Remediation of 6,800 Acres in Texarkana, Texas

Posted on by in Company News, Industrial, Texas

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — TexAmericas Center (TAC) has completed the remediation of 6,800 acres in Texarkana, located near the Texas-Arkansas border, to meet standards for commercial and industrial development. Last week, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality removed the U.S. Army’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit from the property, thus opening up the acreage for development. The land is a portion of the former Lone Star Army Ammunition plant. Remediation efforts began in 2010, and in recent years, TAC and its partners have invested more than $40 million in remediation activities and improved infrastructure to advance job and capital creation in the region. TAC is an owner-operator of one of the country’s largest industrial parks, with roughly 12,000 development-ready acres and 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product serving four states.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  