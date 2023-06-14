Texas AirSystems Signs 103,000 SF Office Lease in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Texas AirSystems has signed a 103,000-square-foot office lease in Irving. The manufacturer of commercial HVAC systems will occupy the entirety of Royal Ridge II, a two-story building that recently underwent a capital improvement program. Dan Harris and Ryan Boozer of Stream Realty Partners represented Texas AirSystems in the lease negotiations. John Brownlee and Michael Williams of JLL represented the landlord, an affiliate of Silicon Valley-based investment firm Menlo Equities.