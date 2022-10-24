Texas Almet Signs 42,850 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Texas Almet, a supplier of aircraft parts, has signed a 42,850-square-foot industrial lease at 501-509 106th St. in Arlington. According to Propertyshark.com, the single-tenant building was constructed on two acres in 1980. Canon Shoults of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Scott Voelkel of Dickey Property Co. represented the tenant.