Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Texas A&M Breaks Ground on $150M Academic Building at New Fort Worth Campus

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas A&M University has broken ground on a $150 million academic building in Fort Worth that marks the beginning of development of a larger, four-block campus. The first building will rise eight stories and house the Texas A&M School of Law as well as other academic divisions. The university is collaborating with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County on the project, which will feature two additional buildings. The first will be known as The Research & Innovation Building. The second, The Gateway Building, will house offices, more classroom and meeting spaces and a conference center. The law building is slated for a 2025 delivery, with full completion of the first three buildings targeted for 2027.

