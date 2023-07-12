Texas A&M Expands Lease to 70,500 SF at 1620 L Street Office Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Texas A&M University has signed a 23,000-square-foot office lease expansion at 1620 L Street, a 171,000-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C. The university, which first signed on at the building in 2020, now occupies approximately 70,500 square feet. Doug Mueller, Evan Behr, Nathan Beach and Thomas Myers of JLL represented the landlord, DivcoWest, in the lease negotiations. Doug Damron and Chris Lucey of Newmark represented Texas A&M.

Texas A&M uses 1620 L Street as a “beachhead” location for students in the D.C. area. The building houses the university’s Bush School of Government and Public Service and includes classrooms, conference rooms, study lounges, collaborative/huddle rooms, an admissions center, catering kitchen, snack and beverage stations and a 150-seat theater/lecture hall.