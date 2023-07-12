Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Texas A&M University uses 1620 L Street as a 'beachhead' location for students in the Washington, D.C., area. The building houses the university's Bush School of Government and Public Service.
District of ColumbiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Texas A&M Expands Lease to 70,500 SF at 1620 L Street Office Building in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Texas A&M University has signed a 23,000-square-foot office lease expansion at 1620 L Street, a 171,000-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C. The university, which first signed on at the building in 2020, now occupies approximately 70,500 square feet. Doug Mueller, Evan Behr, Nathan Beach and Thomas Myers of JLL represented the landlord, DivcoWest, in the lease negotiations. Doug Damron and Chris Lucey of Newmark represented Texas A&M.

Texas A&M uses 1620 L Street as a “beachhead” location for students in the D.C. area. The building houses the university’s Bush School of Government and Public Service and includes classrooms, conference rooms, study lounges, collaborative/huddle rooms, an admissions center, catering kitchen, snack and beverage stations and a 150-seat theater/lecture hall.

You may also like

McCarthy Building Cos. Expands Presence in San Diego...

CBRE Arranges $32.2M Acquisition Financing for Two Vitality-Branded...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 179-Room Holiday...

Ian Black Real Estate Brokers $8.2M Sale of...

Chasen Cos. Adds Puttshack to The Whitney Mixed-Use...

Broadshore Capital to Renovate 349,190 SF Office Building...

Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council Signs 10,196 SF...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 8,800 SF Office Lease Renewal...

New York City Agency Signs 640,000 SF Office...