Texas Children’s to Open $450M Hospital in North Austin

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas Children’s Hospital will open a new, $450 million freestanding hospital for women and children near Lakeline Mall in North Austin. The 48-bed, 360,000-square-foot facility will include neonatal intensive care and pediatric intensive care services, as well as a children’s urgent care center and numerous pediatric subspecialty services. In addition, the new hospital will offer approximately 1,200 free parking spaces. International architecture firm Page is designing the project, and McCarthy Building Cos. is the general contractor. The project is expected to be complete in late 2023 and to bring as many as 400 new jobs to the Austin area.

