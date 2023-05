DALLAS — The Texas Envelope Manufacturing Co. has signed a 33,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 10647-10657 Shady Trail was built in 1981, totals 72,000 square feet and features 21-foot clear heights and 15 exterior dock doors. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. David Easterling of CBRE represented the tenant.