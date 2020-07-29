Texas Excavation Safety System Signs 29,343 SF Office Lease in Metro Dallas
RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Texas Excavation Safety System has signed a 29,343-square-foot office lease at 1410 E. Renner Road in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Dave Peterson, Mark Robertson and Jimmy Freeman of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.
