Texas Gov. Abbott Introduces Rental Assistance Program for Residents Upended by COVID-19

Posted on by in Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) have introduced a tenant-based, rental assistance program for Texans experiencing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19. The governor has waived statutes related to HUD’s HOME Investments Partnership program, which provides grants in partnership with local nonprofits to build, buy and rehabilitate affordable housing. Waiving these statutes gives Texans more flexibility in using these funds to pay rent, and the governor’s office has officially requested federal waivers from HUD to allow funds to be reprogramed for that purpose. The move to help Texans maintain their housing coincides with the governor’s mandate, effective April 1, for all Texans to stay at home except for when engaging in essential activities. Texas had approximately 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases as of the morning of Thursday, April 2.

