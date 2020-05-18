Texas Gyms, Offices, Nonessential Manufacturing Facilities to Begin Partial Reopenings

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas gyms, offices and manufacturing facilities for nonessential goods may begin reopening at reduced capacities on Monday, May 18, pursuant to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order outlining steps of the state’s economic restart. Operators of each of these facilities may reopen at 25 percent of their total listed occupancies. Offices with 20 or fewer employees can reopen with up to five staffers onsite should that number be greater than 25 percent of their total workforce. In addition, locker rooms and showers are to remain closed at gyms and exercise studios. This phase follows the permitted reopenings of salons and barbershops that went into effect on Friday, May 8. As of this morning, Texas had reported about 48,000 cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.