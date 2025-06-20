Friday, June 20, 2025
Company NewsIndustrialTexas

Texas Instruments Plans $60B Investment in U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) plans to invest more than $60 billion in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing facilities, an initiative that is expected to support more than 60,000 new and existing American jobs. The capital allocation will impact seven U.S. semiconductor “fabs,” or fabrication plants at which silicon wafers and other critical hardware components are produced, across three manufacturing mega-sites in Texas and Utah. A significant portion of the investment is earmarked for TI’s existing semiconductor fabs in the North Texas city of Sherman, the first of which will begin production this year after being under construction for the past three years.

