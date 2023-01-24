Texas Inter-Faith to Develop 85-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Nonprofit organization Texas Inter-Faith Housing Corp. will develop Westheimer Garden Villas, an 85-unit affordable seniors housing project in Houston. The majority of the property’s one- and two-bedroom units will be reserved for renters aged 55 and above who earn up to 30, 50, and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a community room and a fitness center. Total development costs are estimated at $23 million. Hunt Capital Partners provided $13.8 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the project, which is slated for a spring 2024 completion.