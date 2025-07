DALLAS — Texas Irrigation Supply, a plumbing and irrigation equipment wholesaler and distributor, has signed a 10,625-square-foot industrial lease renewal in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 10760 Shady Trail was constructed in 1955 and totals 20,500 square feet. Scott Voelkel and Cullen Dickey of Highland Properties represented the landlord, a Dallas-based family partnership, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Brod of Cresa represented the tenant.