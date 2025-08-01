Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services Signs 299,731 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services has signed a 299,731-square-foot industrial lease in Sugar Land, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The third-party logistics company will occupy the entirety of the building at 12900 W. Airport Blvd., which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 1998. The facility also features a cross-dock configuration and 11,600 square feet of office space. Joseph Smith and Pearce Martens of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Denver-based Sagard Real Estate owns the property.