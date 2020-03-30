REBusinessOnline

Texas Military Department, USACE to Convert Dallas Convention Center into COVID-19 Healthcare Facility

According to local media reports, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas will house 250 beds for COVID-19 patients with the capacity to expand up to 1,400 beds if needed.

DALLAS — The State of Texas, the Texas Military Department (TMD) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have identified the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas as a makeshift healthcare facility to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sunday. The convention center, located downtown, will be the first site to be equipped with additional healthcare equipment and facilities. Local ABC affiliate WFAA reports that 250 beds will be set up with the capacity to expand to 1,400 beds if needed. In his statement, Abbott also stated that the number of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Texas has doubled over the past week, and announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into Texas from any part of Louisiana. According to its website, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center features 1 million square feet of exhibit space, three ballrooms, 88 meeting rooms, a 1,750-seat theater and a 9,816-seat arena.

