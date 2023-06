AMARILLO, TEXAS — Texas Oncology has opened a 50,000-square-foot cancer care center in Amarillo. The freestanding facility offers medical oncology, hematology, gynecologic oncology, radiation oncology, breast radiology, surgical oncology and colon and rectal surgery services. Denver-based NexCore Group developed the project, which sits on 4.8 acres and serves as the workplace for 10 physicians and more than 100 staffers.