Texas Oncology to Open 22,300 SF Cancer Care Center in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas Oncology will open a 22,300-square-foot cancer care center at Alliance Town Center on the north side of Fort Worth. Corgan and E4H are serving as the architects of the project, and DPR Construction is the general contractor. Construction is underway, and the facility is scheduled to open some time next year. Once open, patients and their care teams at the existing Texas Oncology center in nearby Keller will transfer to the new facility.

