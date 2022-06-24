REBusinessOnline

Texas Oncology to Open 32,000 SF Cancer Care Center in Beaumont

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Texas Oncology will open a 32,000-square-foot cancer care center on the Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth medical campus in Beaumont. The center will provide medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecologic oncology, chemotherapy, genetic counseling and lab services. Cottonwood Development is developing the facility, with McCarthy Building Cos. serving as general contractor. Construction is underway, and the center is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

