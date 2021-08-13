REBusinessOnline

Texas Oncology to Open 50,000 SF Cancer Care Center in Amarillo

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Texas Oncology will open a 50,000-square-foot cancer care center in Amarillo. The freestanding facility will offer medical oncology, hematology, gynecologic oncology, radiation oncology, breast radiology, surgical oncology and colon and rectal surgery services. Denver-based NexCore Group is the developer of the project, which will be situated on 4.8 acres. Construction will begin later this year. Once open, specialists at Texas Oncology’s other Amarillo offices will move to this location.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews