Texas Oncology to Open 50,000 SF Cancer Care Center in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Texas Oncology will open a 50,000-square-foot cancer care center in Amarillo. The freestanding facility will offer medical oncology, hematology, gynecologic oncology, radiation oncology, breast radiology, surgical oncology and colon and rectal surgery services. Denver-based NexCore Group is the developer of the project, which will be situated on 4.8 acres. Construction will begin later this year. Once open, specialists at Texas Oncology’s other Amarillo offices will move to this location.