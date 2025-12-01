Monday, December 1, 2025
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Texas State University to Undertake 85,000 SF Stadium Renovation, Expansion Project

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Texas State University will undertake an 85,000-square-foot stadium renovation and expansion project. Bobcat Stadium, located on the university’s San Marcos campus, will receive a new upper-level hospitality and banquet space, as well as new exterior concourses. The project team, which includes Pfluger Architects and White Construction, will also upgrade the field house, including the addition of an 8,000-square-foot weight room and 3,000-square-foot training room. Completion is slated for next fall.

